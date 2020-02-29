JKPCB conducts drive against banned polythene bags, cutlery items

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB), Jammu on Friday carried out anti-polythene drive in Subhash Nagar and Moti Bazar areas of Jammu and seized approx 300 Kgs banned polythene carry bags of less than 50 Micron and also banned disposable cutlery items.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Member Secretary J&K PCB, B.M Sharma on the directions of Chairman J&K PCB, Suresh Chugh.

The team comprised of Arshad Nazir Malik Divisional Officer, Jammu (North), Chander Singh Kotwal, JEE and Naveed Chowdhary, Field Inspector.

Chugh advised all the traders, shopkeepers, hawkers, banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, food stalls and the general public to avoid storage, sale and use of banned disposable plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives and also desist from sale and use of banned polythene carry bags (Below 50 microns) in day to day life.