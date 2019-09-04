JKP will never forget sacrifices of martyrs: SSP Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kathua: SSP Kathua Shridhar Patil on Wednesday visited family of Police Martyr HC Laxman Dass, resident of Bera, Jakhole who gave supreme sacrifice of his life on this day in the line of duty in year 1992 to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the nation fighting bravely against terrorists.

He was accompanied by SDPO Border Ravinder Singh and Dy.SP (Prob) Priyanka during his visit to the family of brave martyr.

During his visit he paid homage to Police Martyr HC Laxman Dass and planted a tree in premises of his house in memory of him. While interacting with family members he also took feedback of the welfare measures being taken by Jammu and Kashmir Police and assured the family and respectables gathered there to undertake more initiatives in remembrance of martyrs.