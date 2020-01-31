JKP pays tributes to martyrs of freedom struggle, observes 2-minute silence

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: To commemorate Martyrs’ Day, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh led senior police officers, staff of Police Headquarters and Armed Police Headquarters in paying homage at Police Headquarters lawns on Thursday. A number of Police personnel observed two-minute silence to pay tributes to all those, who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle of country.

Two minutes silence was also observed by officers & personnel posted at Police Headquarters & Armed Police Complex Jammu in PHQ lawns in memory of martyrs, who gave the supreme sacrifices in freedom struggle of the country.

ADGPs A K Choudhary, S J M Gillani and Abdul Ghani Mir, Garib Dass, DPT J&K, Naseer Ahmad Zargar, Director Prosecution S M Kapoor, AIsG of PHQ, SO to ADGP Armed and other gazetted officers of PHQ & APHQ, staff of two headquarters participated in the solemn meeting.

Meanwhile, J&K Police personnel across Kashmir Valley congregated at their respective district headquarters and other police establishments and observed a two-minute silence at 11:00 AM.

Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to SPOs in need, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh sanctioned about Rs 8.50 lakh in favour of 25 SPOs. Sanctioned vide PHQ order No 406, maximum amount being provided is Rs 50,000 while minimum amount granted is Rs 6,000. The amount has been sanctioned to defray expenses in connection with self treatment/ treatment of dependents of these SPOs, keeping in view their requirement.

SPOs, who have been granted financial assistance/medical relief include Farooq Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad, Zameer Ahmad, Sudesh Kumari (wife of late SPO Dev Raj), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Parvaiz Ahmad, Shams-u-din Bara, Farooq Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Mehraj-ud-din, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syed Inayat, Javid Ahmad, Mohammad Amin, Mohd Shafi Dar, Tabasum Ahad, Zahid Ahmad Shah, Altaf Hussain Khan, Om Prakash, Mohd Yaseen, Nisar Ahmad, Daljeet Kaur, Roman Rashid, Zahoor Ahmad and Sajan Kumar.

The financial assistance in favour of SPOs has been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund/Police Pariwar fund. The amount has been released online to concerned SSPs for further reimbursement/disbursement to concerned beneficiary.

PHQ has been sanctioning financial assistance and medical relief for serving/retired personnel including SPOs to meet the expenses on their treatment and other exigencies. The assistance is provided out of different heads of Contributory Welfare Fund.