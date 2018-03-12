JKP makes heroes out of Nowshera pro-Pak slogan raisers

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

By filing FIR against four Nowshera youth for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, Jammu and Kashmir Police has made heroes out of those who were nobodies till the other day. Despite going underground, the four youth have become subject-matter of debate in view of police inaction in similar other cases, be it raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan in Legislative Assembly by MLA Akbar Lone or whole lot of India bashers in Kashmir and elsewhere.

This reminds of the emergence of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and company of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were slapped FIRs for raising “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge Inshallah Inshallah”. They became heroes of anti-national activists and friendly media over-night. They turned out to be most sought after negative entities to corner BJP. They became rallying point for disgruntled politicians, voted out of power, one after another.

The comparison between the pro-Pakistan slogan raisers of Nowshera and their ilk in Kashmir or New Delhi is ridiculous, as the four young men from the border town of Rajouri district are apparently anguished over neglect of their demand of carving out a separate district for their area. If the police would have analysed the scenario on psychological plank and not on technical grounds, it would emerge that they are as loyal Indians as anybody could be, which they reportedly made clear as well. They apologized for their action and perhaps treating this as their weakness, the police demonstrated the bravado by registering FIR. Had they not apologized, like anti-national elements in Kashmir, the police would not have even dared to proceed against them?

The Noswhera slogan-raisers were apparently annoyed over rejection of their demands and wanted to emphasise that in this state of Jammu and Kashmir, the voice of anti-nationals alone is being heard. In a way, they are right in their perception, as the successive State governments, including the incumbent one partnering BJP, have fashioned themselves to listen only to anti-nationals and assuage their illogical aspirations under mistaken belief of ‘winning over hearts and minds’.

Haven’t pro-Pakistan stone pelters got best of both the worlds in terms of withdrawal of cases against them, amnesty, rehabilitation and even jobs? The governments that be at the Centre or in the State have gone out of way to placate them by compromising national interest and sentiment. ‘Raise voice in revolt and get concessions’, has become a norm in the Valley. There are whole lot of packages for ‘misguided’ youth, who never felt remorse for burning and trampling national flag under their feet, during Ragdo Ragdo agitations, or raise pro-Pakistan slogans, or burn schools and government property, or attack security forces with stones, or create obstacles during encounters against terrorists, or glamourise terror, or indulge in sedition, or loot ATMs, or mock at the symbols and signs of India, or hound out peaceful citizens from their homes and hearths, or indulge in selective killings, or desecrate places of worship, or encroach upon State land, etc. The list of anti-national activities is unending.

Though raising pro-Pakistan slogans on Indian soil can never be justified yet the question arises why taking on the offenders selectively. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has brought itself on a scanner and voices are rightly growing over publication of a white-paper on action taken against pro-Pakistan slogan raisers across the State, particularly in the Kashmir Valley during the past nearly three decades of terrorism. The inaction has emboldened the ‘Pakistan lovers’ to such an extent that a former Speaker and sitting MLA feels encouraged and inspired to raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the floor of Legislative Assembly, leaving the current Speaker outraged first and to laugh over later.

It must be for the first time in ‘patriotic’ Jammu that action against pro-Pak slogan raisers is being questioned and objected, only because the police has thus far preferred to look to the other side over similar misadventures. Browse the social-media and see how Jammu is reacting, asking the BJP to walk the six-decade talk of nationalism. They are wondering about the response of BJP over the Nowshera incident, if had it been in the opposition. The BJP would have, indeed, put the entire Jammu region on boil. But since it knows, the anti-national slogans are reflection of their failures it has preferred to remain muted.

Now that an FIR has been slapped against four Nowshera youth, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has placed itself on a marshy wicket, as its role will be watched over the occurrence of similar sloganeering in the Kashmir Valley, where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is a norm, rather than a crime.