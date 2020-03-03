JKOPA organises Langar at GMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the occasion of Printers Day, J&K Offset Printers’ Association (JKOPA) organised a Langar here on Monday.

The Langar was organised with the help of Guru Nanak Langar Mission at Government Medical Collage and Hospital Bakshi Nagar Jammu for patients and their attendants.

Among those who were present included President Sudesh K. Gupta, Rahul Mahajan Senior Vice President, Sharat Sharma Vice President, Avnish Anand General Secretary, Rajneesh Koushal Secretary, Satish Raina Finance Secretary, Kuku Ji Bhan Joint Secretary, Ravi Gupta former President, Pankaj Sethi, former President Sanjay Soni, Vineet Dutta and team of Guru Nanak Langar Mission.