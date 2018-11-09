JKOA to honour sports achievers

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA) shall be honouring those exceptionally outstanding sportspersons and coaches of the State gaving been awarded with Rangil Singh Award for sports excellence for the year 2017-18.

This was decided in a meeting of the Organising Committee of JKOA held recently. To shortlist the most deserving and truly achievers, the JKOA has advised the state sports associations affiliated and recognised by the State Olympic body to recommend the names of outstanding sportspersons.

The respective sports associations have been informed by the JKOA to submit the list of achievers along with their bio-data within a month, a handout issued here on Friday informed.