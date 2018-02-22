JKOA to honour 16 sportspersons with Rangil Singh Award for Sports Excellence

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA) announced the name of the outstanding sportspersons who will be honoured with S. Rangil Singh Award for Sports Excellence.

The names were finalised by the sub-committee of the JKOA headed by the Ashutosh Sharma, Honourary General Secretary of the Association.

The sportspersons who will be honoured include Chain Singh (Olympian, international shooter), Parvez Rasool

(international cricketer), Arun Malhotra (international footballer), Saqlain Tariq (international volleyball player), Abdul Teli (cyclist), Shubham Singh Bhau (kho-kho player), Amarjeet Singh (athlete), Nirmal Singh (athlete), Shweta Thakur (judo player), Danish Sharma (Judo player), Kuldeep Handoo ( Wushu Chief Coach), Surya Bhanu Pratap and Rajinder Singh (international wushu players), Ajay Sharma (table tennis player), Vansh Mahajan (international fencer) and Aman Sharma (best anchor).