JKOA honours sports achievers with Rangil Singh Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA) honoured top sportspersons of the State, in recognition to their achievements, with First Rangil Singh Award for Sports Excellence in a well attended function held at Amar Singh Club, here on Saturday. In all, 16 selected players were invited by the JKOA for the maiden sports awards in the name of former Minister and long serving president of the State Olympic body for the sports season 2016-17.

The award for sports excellence were presented by the Chief Guest, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary in the presence of Guest of Honour, Minister of State for Transport, Sunil Sharma at the packed hall of the Club this afternoon.

Also present were MLC, Ashok Khajuria and General Secretary of JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma.

Those athletes presented with the awards were International Spiker from Poonch District, Saqlain Tariq, Olympian Shooter, Chain Singh, International players, Parvez Rasool (Cricket), Arun Kumar Malhotra (Football), Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (Wushu), Ajay Sharma (Table Tennis), Rajinder Singh (Wushu), Shweta Thakur (Judo), Danish Sharma (Judo), Shubham Singh Bhau (Kho-Kho) and Vansh Mahajan (Fencing). Besides Kuldeep Handoo (Wushu player and coach), Aman Sharma (Basketball coach), Nirmal Singh (Physical Education Lecturer and Athlete), Mohd. Abdul Teli (Cyclist) and Amarjeet Singh (Athletics) were also felicitated.

Speaking to the gathering, Chief Guest, Sham Lal Choudhary was all praise for the JKOA for introducing the excellence awards for the top State sports persons. He congratulated the achievers for bringing laurels to the State.

International Spiker from Poonch District, Saqlain Tariq made the State and country proud in many national and international championships.

Saqlain has represented India in 10th Asian Youth Volleyball Championship held at Colombo in Sri-Lanka as Captain in 2014. Saqlain Tariq got third place each in Youth National Championship Rampur-2015, Jr. National Championship in 2012 and All India Universities Championship-2014.

Besides attending Senior India Coaching Camp Aurangabad for Asian Games-2017 and three months coaching camp for 18th Junior Asian Championship, Saqlain also represented Jammu and Kashmir State volleyball team as captain and member in the Senior National Volleyball Championships. He also participated in the Federation Cup-2016.

For adding more feathers to his cap, Patron-in-Chief Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Raj Daluja, President Sidharth Daluja and other office bearers congratulated Saqlain Tariq and wished him good-luck for his future endeavours. Other guests also interacted with the awardees and appreciated them for their hardwork and achievements.