JKOA felicitates IOA President Narinder Batra

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association (JKOA), on Monday, in a well attended function held at Jammu Club auditorium, felicitated Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Narinder Dhruv Batra.

Hailing from J&K, Batra rose to the highest level of sports administration in the country by becoming IOA President. Former Hockey player and a businessman, Narinder Batra made a modest beginning in the sports circles as President of the J&K Hockey Association (JKOA) two decades ago in 1998.

Besides JKOA, members of its affiliated units, office bearers and whole of sports fraternity were among those who attended the function.

“Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and President Federation International Hockey (FIH), Narinder Batra achieved this real honour through hard work, dedication and sincerity towards the sports, especially Hockey and became renowned figure not only of India but of international level also. He has solved enormous problems related to sports in India and abroad,” said General Secretary of the JKOA and veteran sports administrator of J&K, Dr Ashutosh Sharma.

JKOA, its office bearers and sports fraternity wished him wisdom, success for his all future endeavours.

The function was attended by Mayor Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta and veteran BJP leader and former MLA, Ashok Khajuria, president and secretaries of various J&K Sports Associations and number of sports lovers and present on the dais were President of the JKOA, Dushyant Sharma and Treasurer, Sidharth Daluja.

Office bearers of National Sports Federation, coaches and outstanding players were also present in the function.

Speaking to the gathering, Batra lauded JKOA and assured that all support will be provided to JKOA for upcoming National Games to be held at Goa in October, 2020, so that maximum medals may be secure by the players of J&K.

However, he cautioned the sports association, not to prolong the disputes and advised to solve issues amicably.