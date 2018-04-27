JKNTUF hails 7th Pay Commission implementation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State President, J&K National Trade Union Front (JKNTUF), Mohammad Gafoor Dar welcomed the decision of State Coalition Government headed by Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister regarding implementation of 7th Pay Commission in toto to the five lakh employees from January 2016.

“We hailed the spirit of the Chief Minister for considering implementation of Seventh Pay Commission without pro long agitation as in the past,” Dar told reporters here on Thursday.

However, he asked government to enhance the honorarium of Anganwari workers and helpers besides release of pending wages of casual labours of PDD and PHE who are on agitation since long.

Prominent leaders present in the press conference were Nazir Ahmed Molvi, Akhil Sharma, Piran Ditta, Ramesh Kumar, Gh. Mohd Malik, Vikramjeet Singh, Karan Singh, Naresh Sharma, Shish Kumar and Pasant Kumar.