JKNPP’s National Integration Camp begins at Sudhmahadev

UDHAMPUR: Three-day National Integration Camp (NIC) was inaugurated by Prof. Bhim Singh at Sudhmahadev, here on Sunday. Several Panthers Party senior colleagues were present at Sudhamhadev which shall witness three-day hectic Village Mela on June 16, 17 and 18, 2019.

NPP Supremo, Prof. Bhim Singh hoisted the National Flag with a message that Jammu & Kashmir is integral, historical and everlasting partner of the Union of India even before its ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession of the State with the Union of India on October 26, 1947 and the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten has accepted approved the Instrument on the morning of October 27, 1947.

Bhim Singh, President JKNPP, Balwant Singh Mankotia with the state leadership including Anita Thakur, General Secretary, D.R Attri, State Secretary and several others reached Sudhmahadev this morning and launched National Integration celebration.

The National Integration Camp shall continue till 18th of June this year with national seminar in Sudhmahadev where activists from all walks of life shall be participating with a clear mission that India is One from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with one flag and one Constitution of India with all fundamental rights to every citizen of India residing in Jammu and Kashmir as permanent resident.

Bhim Singh gave a call to all the citizens of India residing in J&K to join the Panthers Movement so that every citizen in J&K enjoys all fundamental rights in the State.

Basharat Ali, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Taslem Koushar, Vishav Dev Singh, Sudesh Singh, Amarnath Mehra, Sanjeet Kumar, Charanjeet Kerni, Adv. Anoop Singh, Vijay Singh, Rampaul Bhagat and Krishan Singh were also present on the occasion.