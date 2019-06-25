JKNPP’s leadership training camp from today

STATE TIMES NEWS

BASANTGARH: JKNPP is organising a three-day workshop-cum-training camp for party workers at Shiv Gali, Basantgarh from June 25 to 28, which will be presided over by JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the party spokesman said, “A committee of 100 party delegates left for Shiv Gali today to make all necessary arrangements for the camp, which will be attended by people of the area and adjacent villages including Pachound no 1, Pachound no 2, Upper Balota, Basantgarh, Rasli Gaderan, Rasli Thakrai and Chakaal besides many others. During the camp, the party activists will visit various hamlets to assess problems and requirements of public for further projection before concerned authorities. They will also take stock of development scenario especially regarding works executed under MGNREGA, PHE and M&RE in view of multifarious complaints of people in respect of functioning of aforesaid Departments.”

“The party workers will interact with people in the remotest corners so as to ascertain peculiar problems of respective habitations so that appropriate measures were taken for ameliorating the lot of deprived sections and areas. People will be invited in the camp to share their concerns and problems with the party leadership, which will be subsequently forwarded to the Governor and various Administrative heads for appropriate action. It will be the first-ever 24×7 training cum public grievances camp to be held in remotest corner of Dudu Basantgarh by any political party,” added party spokesman.