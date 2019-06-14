JKNPP to hold National Integration Camp at Sudhmahadev

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKNPP is holding a National Integration camp from June 16 to 18 June in Sudhmahadev, Tehsil Chenani (Udhampur). After convening 1st National Integration Camp at Sudhmahadev in 1978, Prof Bhim Singh constituted a National Integration Committee (NIC), Sudhmahadev. The NIC Sudhmahadev has been organizing National Integration Camps annually with cooperation and coordination of various social and political representatives from different walks of life.

Following the tradition, the Panthers Party, like old times, shall be holding three-day National Integration Camp on 16, 17 and 18 of June to commemorate 42nd anniversary of celebration of peace, cooperation, coordination & secular harmony on the holy land of Sudhmahadev.

In this regard, an Organising Committee has been constituted with Balwant Singh Mankotia as Convenor and all District Presidents as Members. Prof Bhim Singh has also authorised each District President to constitute District Organising Committees, who will be authorised to send their delegation to Sudhmahadev with a message of peace, unity, cooperation, brotherhood and progress. Harsh Dev Singh has been requested to preside over Sudhmahadev Organising Camp.

All Executive Members of the JKNPP shall also be the members of the organising committee. Committee headed by Sudesh Singh has been given responsibility for Langer with other Sarpanchs including Khem Raj Sharma and Sudan Kesh Gupta.

In the meantime, Panthers Party Udhampur unit appointed an Organising Committee including Khem Raj, Basharat Ali, D R Attri, Vishav Dev Singh, A N Mehra, Charanjeet Kerni, Vijay Singh, Kapoor Singh, Pawan Singh, Sanjeet Kumar Sharma, Chander Shekhar Raina, Samnik Bhasin, Rattan Sharma, Krishan Singh, Rampaul Bhagat and Sudesh Sharma as members.