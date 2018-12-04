JKNPP reiterates abolition of toll tax on all goods at Lakhanpur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing strong resentment over non-abolition of toll tax at Lakhanpur, despite implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) in the State, J&K National Panthers Party on Monday reiterated demand to abolish toll tax at Lakhanpur.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Panthers Party District Jammu Urban President, Rajiv Mahajan said common man of the State is unable to face the brunt of double taxation in the State.

“The way the State Government has adopted GST without abolishing toll tax at Lakhanpur is a strong blow to the Centre Government’s move for One Nation-One Tax,” he said, adding that the retention of toll tax at Lakhanpur has skyrocketed the prices of commodities of common use.

Mahajan further said that toll tax at Lakhanpur after the GST should have been abolished,” he said, adding that the products and goods reach to common consumers at higher prices.

Mahajan appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Mailk to take aforesaid matter seriously and asked concerned department to stop toll tax on all items at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza.