JKNPP protests victimisation of leaders by Distt Admn

JAMMU: Alleging continued victimisation of the Panthers Party leaders and workers by the District administration Udhampur, a huge contingent of JKNPP led by Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers besides other leaders held a massive protest at Exhibition Ground near Press Club, here on Monday seeking personal indulgence of the Governor.

The protestors raised slogans against SSP Udhampur Rayees Mohd Bhat and DC Udhampur and torched their effigies.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash Paul Kundal strongly condemned the brazen display of authoritarianism by SSP and DC Udhampur who were harassing, intimidating and victimizing the NPP leaders in utter abuse of their position and authority.

He said that NPP leaders and activists who had exposed the massive irregularities in the functioning of District administration Udhampur besides highlighting their acts of omissions and commissions were being bullied, threatened and implicated in false cases. He pointed out that majority of the prominent NPP leaders and workers had been booked in frivolous cases by a highly prejudiced and avengeful administration as a part of personal vendetta and vindictive approach of the said officers.

The NPP activists who had a clean and unblemished record were being summoned to Police stations on day to day basis so as to torture them psychologically and eventually create demoralization among the rank and file of the party as a part of a political conspiracy, said Kundal.

Urging upon the Governor to revamp the district administration, she said that such District heads of civil and Police administration posted by the previous BJP-PDP regime still continued to operate under their shadow to the prejudice of other political parties especially the opposition. She reiterated her demand for registration of FIR against SSP Rayees Mohd Bhat for threats, criminal intimidation, abuse of authority and assault on female activists of NPP inside the DC Office Udhampur.

Among those who spoke on the occasion included Kesar Parveen Adv, Renu Singh, Neeraj Devi, Nisha Devi, Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Partap Singh, Sham Gorkha, Khajoor Singh, Nirmal Kishore, Shankaar Singh Sanju, Arun Khajuria, Mohinder Singh, Rashpaul Singh, Udhayveer Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Rohit Sharma, Rakesh Verma, Joginder Singh and Naresh Kumar.