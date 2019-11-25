JKNPP protests seeking eviction of ex-Ministers, MLAs from Govt Bungalows

State Times News

JAMMU: Lambasting J&K administration for adopting two different yardsticks in respect to eviction of ex-Ministers and MLAs from Government accommodation, scores of Panther activists led by Harsh Dev Singh and Yash Paul Kundal, State President, Young Panthers staged a protest at Exhibition Ground, Jammu.

While raising slogans against BJP, the agitated protesters accused the Saffron Party of allowing its leaders to illegally occupy the Government quarters and ministers’ bungalows and executing forceful eviction of leaders of opposition from their allotted residences.

While addressing media, Harsh Dev Singh said the BJP had been running a proxy rule in J&K to impose two set of laws here, one for itself and other for the opposition. “While the BJP ex-Ministers and MLAs are conferred with all kind luxuries of life at the cost of tax payers’ money, the leaders of the opposition are being made victims of political vendetta and policy of persecution,” alleged Harsh. He pointed out that BJP leaders were still occupying the government quarters illegally in brazen defiance of the administration’s notice for eviction whereas many leaders of the opposition had either vacated their residence at will or others were evicted forcefully from their quarters by the Department of Estates.

“Ex- Ministers and MLAs of BJP, including its leaders, are enjoying Government accommodation without paying the rent for several months and without a single penny having been paid as power and water tariff. Isn’t it a loot of public exchequer? Is notice for eviction only for opposition and not for BJP,” asked Harsh.

Castigating BJP for pursuing the policy of persecution against its political adversaries, Harsh regretted that the Saffron brigade had stooped to a low level of politics and was resorting to ‘witch hunting’ against leaders who had exposed its double standards and raised voice against its acts of duplicity and deceit.

Harsh called upon the Lieutenant Governor to take cognizance of illegal occupation of the Government quarters and bungalows by BJP leaders and sought early eviction of all ex- Ministers and MLAs from the Government accommodation besides initiating stern action against defiant leaders who were illegally occupying the same in collusion with a biased administration. Others who spoke on the occasion included Gagan Pratap Singh, Parshotam Parihar, Surinder Chouhan, Rohit Sharma, Nirmal Kishore, Brij Bhushan Singh, Khajoor Singh, Mohinder Singh, Udhayveer, Naresh Singh, Sultan Singh, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Arun Khajuria and Makhan Lal.