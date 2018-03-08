JKNPP protests seeking dismissal of BJP-PDP government

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Alleging the collapse of administrative apparatus and breakdown of law and order machinery in the State and Jammu region in particular, scores of Panther activists led by Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP staged a vociferous protest at Exhibition Ground, here on Wednesday.

While torching the effigy of State Government, the agitated protesters accused both BJP and PDP of fomenting trouble and flaring up tensions in both regions with a motive to polarise the electorate for petty political interests.

Addressing the media persons at the site of protest, Harsh said that BJP-PDP had not only failed to diffuse tensions in various parts of the State, but its fringe elements were fanning the communal flames for vested political interests particularly in Jammu region.

He said that the raging fires in Kathua and Nowshera had spread to other areas and engulfed most of the parts of Jammu region due to provocative and irresponsible utterances of coalition ministers.

He said that the communal forces had got emboldened to the extent that a sacrilegious act was committed yesterday in the heart of Jammu city in Roop Nagar besides attempts to lock down a Hanuman Temple in Trikuta Nagar area.

Flaying further the communal divide contemplated by the BJP-PDP combine in Kathua, he once again re-iterated his demand for a CBI probe into the heinous crime and warned the District administration to refrain from harassing and persecuting the innocent people at the behest of the communal forces.

Expressing serious concern over the fast deteriorating law and order in the entire State, Singh said that Kashmir had witnessed glorification of secessionists, frequent terror attacks on defence camps, assault on Amarnath pilgrims, civil unrest, clashes, lynching and killings of security personnel, torching of police stations, mob attacks on security forces. Asserting that the prevailing situation called for dismissal of the BJP-PDP Government, he urged upon the Governor of J&K to immediately invoke Section 92 of the State’s Constitution to dissolve the Assembly and impose Governor Rule in the State to save it from further death and destruction.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Partap, Parshotam Parihar, Rajeshwar Singh Sambyal, Romesh Khajuria, Capt. Narotam Singh, Khajoor Singh, Stiffness Gill, Mohinder Singh, Vikrant Singh, Rashpaul Singh, Ram Paul Sharma, Vishab Singh, Sansar Chand, Rohit Sharma and Ajay Sharma.