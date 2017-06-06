JKNPP protests Govt’s failure to deport Rohingyas, Bangladeshis;BJP has connived with PDP to reduce Dogras to minority: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anguished over the State Government’s gross failure to deport Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu, a strong contingent of Panthers Party activists led by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP, Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers and other leaders staged a vigorous protest demonstration at Exhibition Ground Jammu today.

The enraged protestors raised slogans of ‘Rohingyas Quit Jammu’ and ‘Bangladeshis Go Back’ besides anti-government slogans. They torched the effigy of Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for the purpose which had proved a hoax.

Addressing the media, Harsh said that Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants had been unlawfully settled in clusters along the outskirts of Jammu city and Samba by several NGOs and Madrassas as per the disclosures made by the State Government.

He revealed that they were reportedly indulged in drug trafficking, flesh trade, child abductions, begging and other crimes withstanding the confession of the State government that 17 FIRs had been registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences including illegal border crossing. He said that there have been further reports of LeT operatives travelling from Pakistan to Bangladesh and Burma for recruiting Rohingya youth for terror and the elimination of terrorist named ‘Chot Burmi’ in Tral last year had established the alarming fact.

Describing the soaring population of Rohingyas as a potential threat to the demography of Jammu Pradesh, Harsh said that the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley followed by hegemony of separatists in Kashmir, glorification of militants, incentives and jobs to stone pelters amid the unlawful settlement of immigrants in the city of temples was undoubtedly manipulative and dangerous.

He said that the criminal silence of the alliance and BJP in particular over the illegal settlement of foreign nationals vindicated the draconian motives of the dispensation to reduce Dogras to minority.

Dubbing the constitution of GoM by the State Government to check the settlement of immigrants as mere bluff, he

warned the Saffron brigade to take serious cognizance of the security threat posed by them in the wake of recent terror attacks in the state and urged the

Union Home Ministry to facilitate their deportation to the native countries without any further delay.