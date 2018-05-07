JKNPP protests BJP’s double standards over Rassana case, torches effigy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing the BJP leaders of blowing hot and cold over the Rassana issue, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister said that they were deliberately making contradictory and incongruous statements to weaken the people’s movement for a fair probe in the child homicide case.

Addressing Young Panthers after their protest at Gandhi Nagar where they torched the effigy of BJP for its hypocrisy and betrayals, Singh referred to the statements and social media posts of some of its leaders trying to join the chorus in favour of CBI probe.

With its ministers still tight lipped and acquiescing in the Mehbooba’s directive of continuing with Crime Branch probe, the media statements of its C and D grade leaders were meant only to mislead and hoodwink the people as a measure of Machiavellian politics.

Addressing the BJP to shun its hypocrisy and double standards, Singh said that its policy of running with hare and hunting with the hound shall prove its waterloo at the hastings.

Describing the BJP leaders as multi faceted dunderheads, Singh said that they speak one language while in opposition, a second one while in power and a third and altogether different one when out of power.

Calling upon the State and Union Governments to announce CBI probe into the Rassana episode, Singh said that many skeletons would tumble down the cupboard once the investigations were transferred to the central agency. He said that the PDP-BJP were scared of some more startling facts coming to fore once the probe was taken over by the central investigating agencies. He said that several hints had been dropped in the reports of BCI and GIA which could turn the tables once the probe was assigned to CBI. He said that NPP would not relent till justice was done to the child and enquiry entrusted to CBI.

Singh further sought immediate withdrawal of all cases registered against the peaceful protestors yesterday in Kathua and lambasted the govt. for using coercive methods to suppress the people’s demand for CBI probe.

Among those who spoke on the occasion included Shanker Singh Chib, Gagan Partap Singh, Sham Gorkha, Pawan Dev Singh, Partap Singh Jamwal, Jagdev Singh Jagga, Aditya Hans, Anoop Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Stiffness Gill, Tarsem Manhas, Anil Rakwal, Nikhil Sharma, Kanav Gupta, Amandeep Singh, Satveer Manhas, Sushil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Surinder Chauhan, Sidhant Dogra and Sunil Sharma.