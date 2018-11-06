JKNPP Jammu Urban team felicitates Harsh Dev on being conferred Glory of India Award

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K National Panthers Party District Jammu Urban team under the leadership of its President Rajiv Mahajan today felicitated Panthers Party Chairman Harsh Dev Singh on being conferred the Glory of India, (Gold Medal) Award 2018.

In his congratulation message to Harsh Dev, Mahajan said it is proud moment for Panthers Party that the work of its Chairman has been acknowledged at national level and it has rejuvenated whole party cadre to work even with more zeal and vigour to address genuine public issues.

Mahajan strongly maintained that J&K State in general and nation in particular need leaders like Harsh Dev Singh whose priority has always been public welfare and always remains ready to voice the concerns of all sections of society with selfless motives.

It deserves mentioning here that the best citizen publishing house, the world’s most leading biographical specialists conferred the Glory of India, (Gold Medal) Award 2018 upon Harsh Dev Singh at a function held at New Delhi on Sunday.

The award which carries a medal along with a citation was conferred upon Harsh Dev Singh by R.K Chauhan for his outstanding contributions in public life.

The citation reads that “having been acknowledged as Best Legislator in J&K, Harsh Dev Singh’s role and contributions were lauded and won accolades in each session of J&K Legislature during his tenure as a Legislator and Minister. He was honoured by several social and political organizations of the state and country for outstanding contributions and for espousing the cause of poor, downtrodden, farmers, unemployed youth, and employees besides various other sections of the society. ” “Harsh was also conferred with ‘Star of Jammu’ award by the then Haryana Governor Babu Parmanand in 2002 for his commitment to the cause of people and for vociferous projection of the concerns of poor and underprivileged,” Rajiv Mahajan said.

Mahajan added the Harsh was also honoured with ‘Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Award’ by a Jammu based organization.

Harsh Dev contributions to legislative proceedings, he said, have been widely appreciated.

“Harsh Dev as Minister for Education in J&K State in 2002 had brought about revolutionary changes in the field of education which received nationwide applause. He opened around 11,000 new schools and 22 Government Degree Colleges within period of three years, appointed 35,000 teachers in the most transparent manner gave promotions to around 22,000 employees of the Education Department besides settling the 20 years old demands of teaching community for removal of pay anomalies,” Rajiv mentioned.

Harsh Dev’s performance as Education Minister of J&K was publically appreciated by Union Minister for Human Resources Development, Arjun Singh in a conference in presence of various Education Ministers of different states.

He is considered as role model by budding politicians and is hailed across the J&K State for his herculean efforts for upliftment of general masses.

He gained appreciation in the Assembly for unparalleled development of Ramnagar Constituency which topped the State in growth and development and became an example for others to emulate besides being acknowledged in the State Legislature. Presently as the Chairman of J&K National Panthers Party, he continues to serve the people of the State with a missionary zeal.

Others present were Gagan Partap Singh, Parshotam Parhihar, Capt. Anil Gour, Choudhary Surinder Chouhan, Rajinder Gupta, Suresh Sharma and Bittu Choudhary.