JKNPP holds ‘Lalkar Rally’, Cong, NC slam PDP-BJP for failure

Rallies, protests mark reopening of Darbar in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday welcomed the opening of Darbar Move offices with shutdown and protests by various political parties, non-political groups and associations.

On the first day of the Darbar Move offices, National Panthers Party (NPP) held ‘Lalkaar Rally’, urging Dogras to express solidarity with the party’s crusade for Statehood to Jammu.

The rally saw en masse participation of the people from all the districts of Jammu province.

Panthers Party leaders including Chief Patron Prof Bhim Singh, Chairman Harsh Dev Singh, State President Balwant Singh Mankotia and State President Young Panthers, Yash Paul Kundal addressed the mammoth gathering here vociferously and asserted that since all other parties including the BJP had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Panthers Party had stood firm to emerge as a reckoning force to liberate them from the decades old socio-political discrimination.

Led by leaders, JKNPP activists took out a huge rally, comprising thousands of people, amid unprecedented deployment of security personnel, which started from Samadhian Road and after passing through Dogra Chowk,Vinayak Bazaar, Gummat, Vivekanand Chowk, Raghunath Mandir Chowk and Dennis Gate Road finally culminated at the venue.

“Statehood for Jammu was the ultimate solution for all its problems. With the entire concentration of the successive State as well as Central governments on Kashmir, the Jammu region was perpetually left neglected economically and politically to face severe identity crisis,” Chairman Harsh Dev Singh said in his address.

He said that people of this region had exhibited tremendous endurance and patience with the hope that the decades old discrimination with Jammu region would end someday with the Kashmir, as well as Delhi rulers realizing the need and importance of maintaining regional balance and parity.

“The Dogras who heavily voted BJP to power in the State were shell shocked when their aspirations and wishes were bartered away by the 25 BJP MLAs to PDP for the crumbs of power. They felt humiliated, hoodwinked and betrayed by the BJP’s persistent surrenders before its mighty partner over all Jammu centric issues”, he added.

Referring to the colossal contributions of Dogras in the history of the State, Singh regretted that the members of martial clan, which not only ruled the State but made countless sacrifices for it were rendered non-entities and treated worse than second class citizens.

“Our educated unemployed youth were made to languish in open for their genuine demands while entire thrust was on the Valley in the matter of employment,” he said and added that the recent influx and illegal settlement of Rohingyas, change of nomenclature of Hindu shrines and places, non declaration of holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday, abandoning of Jammu’s Artificial Lake Project, uncertainty over restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, etc. had brewed fears in the people’s mind that the Kashmir centric leadership was hell bent to erase their historical identity and establish a sectarian hegemony on fascist lines.

Harsh said that the divide and rule policy of the Kashmiri rulers and their Jammu based agents needed to be exposed and vociferously countered. Prof Bhim Singh congratulated JKNPP leadership for the historic rally and appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the Panther’s reorganisation movement which is the only way out to liberate the people of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh from the rule of corrupt outdated leadership and suppression and oppression forever so that the people of all three regions live with pride, dignity and honour.

Balwant Singh Mankotia, in his address, said that events like obnoxious policy for rehabilitation of the surrendered terrorists and stone pelters, jobs and compensation for NOKs of deceased anti- national elements but disparagement and empty coffers for martyrs, appeasement of secessionist forces in the Valley and aversion towards the nationalist people, etc had attributed to the peaked embitterment and resentment among the people of Jammu region.

He appealed to the people especially the youth of Jammu to gird up their loins and join the movement launched by JKNPP for a separate statehood for Jammu Pradesh.

In a separate protest rally, hundreds of Congress workers led by State President G A Mir courted arrest.

The Congress leaders, including the former ministers, took out a protest march from Shahidi Chowk Jammu towards Civil Secretariat amidst raising slogans and courted arrest in protest against the failure of the PDP-BJP government on all fronts and the policies of the Centre.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against the State and Union governments over their failures on various fronts, the Congress highlighted the problems and demands of various sections in the State and reminding the two parties of their poll promises to the people.

As the protesters marched towards Raghunath Mandir Chowk, a heavy contingent of police prevented the Congress leaders from proceeding towards Civil Secretariat via Raghunath Bazaar and City Chowk.

Upon this, the Congress leaders held a Dharna and strong protest demonstration at the site raising slogans against the State government for trying to prevent them from lodging protests over the failures of the government in the peaceful and democratic manner.

Addressing the gathering, PCC Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir lashed out at the PDP-BJP government for its failure on all fronts and vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the State due to their wrong policies.

He said that the Modi led government at the centre has failed to fulfill a single commitment with the people and has brought miseries for the common man due to unprecedented price hike in the country.

Mir described the coalition government as total failure on all fronts and causing unrest and untold miseries to each and every section of the society due to its wrong policies and assured the people that Congress would continue to play its role of a responsible and vibrant opposition to highlight the failures of the government and make it accountable to the people.

Senior leader and former minister Sham Lal Sharma lambasted BJP for its total surrender before PDP.

He said that PDP and BJP having nothing common in their ideology have joined hands for the sake of power, leaving aside all important commitments with the people of the State.

“Both the coalition partners, especially the BJP has failed to honour the vital commitments for which it secured mandate of Jammu people and blamed BJP for betraying their electorate as a result the people of each and every section of the society are suffering,” said Sharma.

He said the only achievement of the present dispensation is that the divisive forces have succeeded in vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the Country. There is hue and cry everywhere and nobody feel secure in the present regime, he added.

In another anti-government protest, mainstream opposition National Conference also took out rally led by Provincial President Devender Singh Rana.

The leaders and activists, including former minister and legislators, were detained, as the protest rally, taken out from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan to protest against the failure of PDP-BJP government, reached in the periphery of Civil Secretariat.

The protesters carried National Conference flags and placards, listing failures of the government, with focus of anti-youth policies, price rise, lack of development, poor status of utility services and growing tendency of throttling the voices of dissent.

They raised slogans against the PDP-BJP duo for bringing the State to such a morass, exit from which appears to be difficult.

The protestors expressed anguish over the failure of the government on all fronts, as a result of which people were forced to grapple with numerous problems.

They said the present dispensation is suffering from developmental inertia and the utility services had gone hugely impacted.

Meanwhile, Jammu region observed complete peaceful Bandh and Chakka jam on the opening day of Civil Secretariat in the winter capital, Jammu.

The bandh call was given by Chamber of Traders Federation, Jammu to draw attention of the State Government on the two important issues, “Abolition of Toll Tax on goods and declaration of holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.”

The call was supported by various associations that prominently included Transporters Union, Jammu High court Bar Association, Team Jammu, Amar Khastriya Rajput Sabha, JPPF, Shiv Sena, Brahman Sabha and Panun Kashmir.

Cavalcading protesters, shouting slogans passed through the length and breadth of Jammu City that included Raghunath Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, Parade Ground, Jewel Chowk and culminated at the Tawi Bridge near Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Statue.

Neeraj Anand, President, Chamber of Traders Federation, in his address highlighted the complete failure of the elected representatives from Jammu region to address the important issues of abolition of toll tax and declaration of holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.

He lamented abject failure of the BJP leaders to take up cudgels on behalf of the traders for abolition of toll tax, this inspite of the fact that they were pulled up by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his recent visit to Jammu.

Anand expressed gratitude towards all organisations which contributed in making Bandh a success.

Many private schools remained closed due to shutdown call while offices and colleges witnessed thin attendance of employees.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had made elaborate arrangements and taken measures to foil attempts of Secretariat Gherao and protests.

Adequate arrangements were made for smooth functioning of the Darbar Move offices with additional deployment of security forces.

The District Administration had imposed Section 144 of CrPC around the Civil Secretariat.

Barricades were raised at some of the points to prevent protestors from marching towards the Civil Secretariat and all the Station House Officers of respective Police Stations were directed to monitor the situation in their jurisdictions.