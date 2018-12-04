JKNPP felicitates over 350 Panchs, Sarpanchs in Ramnagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

BJP’s balloon has got deflated: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Hailing the people for their whole hearted support and massive participation in Panchayat elections held in Ramnagar, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Tuesday said that Panchayat Raj institutions would help in strengthening democracy and empowering people at the grass root level in the rural and remote areas hitherto neglected by the erstwhile regime.

With rural and far flung areas having been marginalized during the past four years under the erstwhile government, Singh said that they remained deprived of even their routine funds under MGNREGA and various other schemes of RDD with the result that poor Job card holders and other daily rated labours faced the severest brunt of these political regimes.

Addressing a function organised in Ramnagar to felicitate over 350 Panchs and Sarpanchs owing allegiance to Panthers Party, Harsh expressed the hope that newly elected Panchayats would usher a new era of growth and development in the said areas by judicious and optimum utilization of available funds and Panchayat resources.

Expressing gratitude to the public for expressing their faith in the candidates sponsored by JKNPP, Singh said that Panthers Party leadership shall fully support and work in tandem with the elected Sarpanchs and Panchs so as to ensure transformation of socio-economic profile of rural landscape in the Ramnagar Constituency.

Alleging loot and plunder of RDD funds during the erstwhile regime, Singh called upon the elected Panchayats to work for ameliorating the lot of rural folk through proper implementation of poverty alleviation schemes and other wage employment programmes. He said that durable infrastructure needed to be created so as to provide durable socio-economic foundation for upliftment of rural poor. He expressed hope that funds under Panchayats would be transferred directly into the accounts of Panchayats so as to ensure timely completion of projects and to further remove the middlemen involved in the process of release of funds to the rural local bodies.

Accusing the BJP leaders of having cheated the people by their false rhetoric and deceptive slogans during previous elections, Singh said that they failed to honour even a single promise made by them to their electorate. With the baggage of mistrust carried by BJP having become murkier and cumbersome, the people were now impatiently waiting for the early enouncement of Parliament and Assembly Polls in the state, said Harsh.

Manju Singh, General Secretary JKNPP said that those who were swayed by the grandiloquent promises and seductive slogans had seen through the real face of the BJP and were desperately waiting to teach their mandated leaders a life time lesson. She said that not only were the people of Jammu region cheated by the BJP over the false promises made by it but were extremely antagonized over the complete disregard for their honour and pride which the dogras valued more than their lives. The people of Jammu had got the shocker of their lifetimes by the most pusillanimous conduct of BJP and the cowardly posturing of its leaders, she added. With the BJP’s balloon having got deflated, the Panthers Party was the only ray of hope for a highly marginalized Jammu Pradesh, said the NPP Chairman.