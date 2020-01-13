JKNPP demands promotion for police constable for his unrecognised valour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lambasting J&K Police administration for disregarding the real heroes for their act of bravery and honouring the corrupt and unscrupulous officers, Rajesh Padgotra Provincial President JKNPP sought promotion of Constable Rajesh Kumar Sharma for his act of valour.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Padgotra regretted that one DySP who was found travelling with two dreaded terrorists recently in Srinagar had been decorated with Rashtrapati Medal, DG Medal and other honours in the past where as the unsung hero Constable Rajesh Sharma who hailed from district Samba was contemptuously ignored and disregarded for the act of valour which could inspire any youth to become a police officer.

“Constable Rajesh who was coming from other side saw the grappling PSO subdued by the terrorists rushed to the spot to save the victim. While the two terrorists snatched AK-47 from the PSO and fled the spot, the third one was overpowered by the Rajesh Sharma who was arrested and taken into police custody. On the testimony of the detained terrorist other two terrorists were also apprehended later and the weapon was recovered from Tawi area”, Padgotra narrated. He pointed out that if the terrorists had not been arrested, they would have caused huge loss and mayhem. There were speculations that the terrorists had planned a strike on April 1, 2017 a week later when PM Modi inaugurated Chenani-Nashri Tunnel at Chenani in Udhampur, he divulged.

Padgotra sought immediate promotion of the unsung hero to Inspector rank besides conferment of Rashtrapati Medal for his act of bravery which not only saved the life of PSO Mohammad Hanief but also resulted in detention of all the three terrorists who posed a grave threat to defence personnel and others.

Rohit Sharma, District General Secretary Young Panthers and Raman Bali were also present.