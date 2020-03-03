JKNPP demands probe into ‘backdoor appointments’ made during BJP-PDP regime

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday demanded a probe into the alleged 3,000 illegal appointments made in the J&K Bank during the PDP-BJP regime in the Union Territory.

The party also questioned the rationale behind cancellation of the selection process for J&K Bank POs and banking associates conducted and duly completed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh claimed that 145,000 applicants were anxiously awaiting for the results after having appeared in the preliminary and main exams conducted by the IBPS in 2018.

Singh said rather than quashing the selection process of banking personnel held by a reputed central agency, the focus of UT administration needed to be over the “illegal backdoor appointments made by corrupt political regime”.

Singh said the helmsmen including the erstwhile State Governor had publically denounced the J&K Bank authorities for such back door appointments with assurances to revoke the unfair selections which too however were not honoured. Likewise, said Singh, thousands of SPOs were appointed in Police Department through backdoor in BJP-PDP rule without following the prescribed norms on the subject. And despite strong resistance from the bonafide youth, the matter was buried under the carpet, regretted Singh. Similarly, he said, several thousands of blue-eyed candidates had been appointed on daily rate, contractual and casual basis during 2015-18 period on pick and choose by the then regime by defying the blanket ban imposed for such engagements on daily rate or casual basis. He said that the government had admitted in Legislative Assembly in response to starred AQ No. 1011 tabled by an MLA that the number of DRWs and casual workers had increased from 62,000 in 2014 to 100501 in 2018. And still none was held accountable with the delinquent authorities going unpunished, lamented Singh.

Seeking a probe into all such backdoor appointments made during the previous regime, Singh called for stringent punitive action against the politicians-officers nexus who had brazenly violated the SOPs for their personal, political and pecuniary gains.