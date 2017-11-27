JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh seeks closure of Cross LoC Trade in J&K as it has become a source of importing drugs.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Quentin Tarantino laments rise of streaming sites
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper