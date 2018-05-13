JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh addressing media persons

JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh along with State President Balwant Singh Mankotia addressing media persons at Party Office, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
