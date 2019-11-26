JKNNP announces youth committee for Jammu district

State Times News JAMMU: President, Jammu and Kashmir Nav Nirman Party (JKNNP), Jasmer Singh Chohala announced 10-member new youth committee of party for district Jammu. The committee was declared in presence of a number of party leaders including Manmeet Singh, who was nominated as District Youth President. State President, Jasmer Singh Chohala urged members of newly announced team to work with dedication in their respective areas besides identifying problems of people and initiating necessary measures to mitigate the same.
