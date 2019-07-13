JKMEF seeks action against Chairman MC Bishnah

State Times News

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) extended support to its Bishnah Block unit, which is protesting against the Chairman Municipal Committee Bishnah for alleged misbehavior with a lady doctor on duty.

During a meeting held here on Friday, Sushil Sudan, President JKMEF demanded registration of FIR against the Chairman Municipal Committee Bishnah for his misbehavior with the lady doctor.

Sudan appealed to the Governor to take necessary action against the Chairman MC Bishnah, failing which the federation will be left with no other option but to go on strike throughout Jammu province.

Others present in the meeting included Neelam Kumari (President Female Multipurpose Health Workers Association), Kamal Jit Sawhney (Senior Vice President JKMEF), Pawan Singh (President Basic Health Workers Association), Parfull Singh, Anoop Singh, Jatinder Singh (President Driver and Cleaner Union SHTO Jammu), Harpal Singh (President X-Ray Tech Association), Aslam Bhai (President Lab Tech Association0, Ch Jarnal Singh (Working President JKGPA), Shaffkat Hussain, R P Singh, Mohammad Saleem and Bharat Bushan Bhagat.