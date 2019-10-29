JKMEF felicitates Dr Renu for assuming charge of DHS Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Medical Employee Federation (JKMEF) led by its State President, Sushil Sudan met the Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma and felicitated her on assuming new assignment in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

Sudan hoped that the new incumbent shall deliver the things to best of her capacity and capabilities to serve the department in a better way for overall betterment of Health Department.

Director Health Services Jammu assured JKMEF that all the pendency will be cleared at the earliest.

The deputation comprised of Choudhary Jarnail Singh, R P Singh, Mohammad Salim, Pawan Singh Jamwal, Prafulat Singh, Anoop Singh, Urmil Gangoo, Yougal Bakshi, Madan Sharma, Vishav Bandhu, Shafquat Hussain, Tejinder Singh, Ch Aslam Bhai and Sanjay Dubey.