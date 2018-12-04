JKIDFC proves boon for discriminated Jammu region

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Setting up of J&K Infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDFC) has come as a boon and blessing in disguise for several key developmental projects, hanging in balance, across Jammu Division for want of funds for the past several years.

This is evident from the total number of clearances issued to key developmental projects tagged as ‘ languishing’ across the division.

According to official sources, “The JKIDFC has funded 740 projects worth Rs 1,337 crore during the past one month to speed up completion of these projects on ground zero”.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, around 400 projects from the Kashmir Valley were provided funding by the JKIDFC for timely completion while 340 projects across Jammu division got financial support.

Majority of these projects are expected to spruce up basic amenities and make life of people in far flung areas more comfortable.

The highest number of projects of Public Health Engineering Department and Public Works Department were pending in the State for want of funds.

SPECIAL REPORT

At least 196 PHE projects (86 in Kashmir and 110 in Jammu division) were cleared in the third meeting on October 24 this year while 169 projects of PWD were cleared in the same meeting.

Of these 123 projects were languishing in Jammu division and 46 in the Valley.

In the recent meeting held on 20 November, 142 projects of PHE were cleared by the high powered committee. Of this only one project was cleared in Jammu, 7 in Poonch, 10 in Samba, 4 in Rajouri and one in Udhampur district while 116 projects were cleared in Kashmir.

Similarly, the high powered committee cleared 14 PWD projects of Jammu while rest of 50 were cleared from the Kashmir valley. Meanwhile, all 19 projects of School Education Department were cleared from Jammu, 2 each from Kashmir and Jammu in Tourism Department and one each from PDD Department on November 20.

In the Irrigation Department, a total number of 42 pending projects received funding in Kashmir and 34 projects were covered across Jammu division. In School Education Department all 13 projects from Kashmir also received funding from JKIDFC, official sources said.