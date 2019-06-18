JKICS hails Governor for granting benefits to farmers, women

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi, hailed Governor Satya Pal Malik for granting benefits to farmers, women, poor, disabled persons, needy, youth and others as per the various welfare schemes sanctioned by him since his taking over the administration of J&K State.

In the meeting held here, S.S Sodhi, Chairman of the Society discussed the benefits granted by him for the welfare of the general public in detail with all the members of the civil society who also appreciated the steps taken by Malik which will go a long way in helping the poor, needy, disabled people and others.

It is also in place to mention that everybody who heard about these welfare schemes has expressed his happiness for granting relief to all the concerned and thanked Governor and his team of Advisors for shaping the Jammu & Kashmir State in new direction and also for reaching out to each citizen of far flung areas in solving their problems.

Sodhi advised all the concerned to avail the benefits of these welfare schemes as these will help them and their family members not only financially but will also make way for their respectful living. These schemes will also reduce the unemployment and stress of the young generation when they will get the benefit from these schemes, he added.

“Pension schemes have also been sanctioned in favour of old age people, widows and specially disabled persons.

Ex-gratia relief for slain police personnel hiked from Rs 48 to 70 lakhs and incase of slain SPOs from Rs 14.50 to 30 lakh and enhanced the pension for terrorism victim widows from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000,” he said.