JKIANS witness ‘Ripples of Time’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of classes IX and X from J K Public School, Kunjwani, witnessed a cultural and historical saga in General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The theme behind this visit was to instill a sense of belongingness towards the oral heritage and to preserve the same in future. This visit was organised by the Department of Museology as a part of World Heritage Week 2019.

The students reached the venue with great excitement. They watched a documentary ‘Ripples of Time’. This documentary was based on the historical background of J&K and Ladakh.

The documentary was an attempt to showcase the narratives of the people of Jammu displaced during the Independence of India.

This visit was quite informative, educative and fruitful for the students as well as teachers of school. The students understood that it is the need of the hour to preserve the legacies of the people of the regions which have remained ignored and also creating traditions that will have new meaning for future generation and relevance for an increasingly diverse contemporary audience.

The documentary also highlighted the importance of intangible cultural heritage and the role of youngsters in documenting as well as in spreading the Intangible Heritage.

The teachers who accompanied the students were Pooja Nehru, Ranjana, Ekta, Monica, Satwant, Seema, Ranjana, Vishal and Sunny. The World Heritage Week 2019 is being observed by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) from November 19 to 25, 2019. The objective of the celebration is to make people more aware of and also for the preservation of cultural heritage and monuments.

The students thanked the management for organising such educational visits for the students and urged to plan more in future.