JKIANS win first prize in inter-school folk dance competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Culture is the vital part of our upbringing and who we are today, as a nation and as a country. Our country’s culture is something that we are buried with, the time we die and are to live with it forever. What’s more beautiful than the children portraying our respected culture!

With an aim of honing the dancing skills of the students and to inculcate the cultural ethos under the aegis of Jammu Sahodaya, an Inter School Folk Dance Competition was organised by Jammu Sanskrit School Kathua.

The stage came alive when the students of fifteen different schools staged spectacular dance performances in the competition. The dance troupes from various schools mesmerized the audience with their performances based on the theme “Folk Dances of India”.

Students from various schools exhibited their immense potential and the rich diverse cultural heritage of India. Plethora of dynamic folk dances of different states of India such as Rajasthani, Dogri, Haryanvi, Lavni, Bhangra, and Gidda and so on was put forth by the young and talented students of different schools of Jammu Sahodaya School Complex.

Although the performances put forth were spectacular but the traditional validation is a ritual to be followed.

The first prize was bagged by JK Public School, Kunjwani and the team comprised of Saniya Gupta, Areeba Aara, Ravroop Kour, Adeeba Rahman, Ayrkrit Kour, Sanna Gupta, Akshita Chaturveedi and Manya Sharma.

Ganshyam Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kathua appreciated and lauded the efforts of the host school under the flagship of Jammu Sahodaya for having given a stage to students from different schools to showcase such magnanimous and rich folk culture of India by their amazing dance performances.

Also, he stated that dancing is the most beautiful art as it is not mere translation or abstraction from life, it is life itself.

Nirmal Mahna, President Jammu Sahodhya, congratulated the participants and was spell bound with the level of confidence among students.

She also thanked the Management, Principal and teaching fraternity of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua to have put up a wonderful event.

Vandana Sharma, Principal JKPS felicitated the team for their spectacular performance and applauded the dance teacher Madhuri for her hard work.