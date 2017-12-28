JKians shine in VVM Online Competitive Examination

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of JK Public School (JKPS), Kunjwani leave no stone unturned as around 117 students participated in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan Online Competitive Examination which was conducted on December 5, 2017.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) is an initiation of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), in collaboration with National Council of Education Research and Training, an institution under the Ministry of Human Resources and Development and Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

VVM is a national programme which aims at educating and popularising science among the students of VI to XI standards. VVM identifies and nurtures the bright minds among the student community, who are keen on subjects related to science.

Bringing laurels to the school, 15 JKians cleared the exam at school level; further 10 of them have qualified for State level camp.

The students who will participate in the State level camp are Ashish Dogra, Saquib Ahmed Azad and Pranav Bhardwaj from class 6th, Yuvraj Sehgal from class 7th, Kushagra Koul and Sumit Singh of class 8th, Nikhil Vermani from class 9th, Apoorv Verma and Nazia Bano from class 10th and Aditya Sharma of class 11th.