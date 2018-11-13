JKIANS shine at Science Exhibition ‘Nanhe Vigyanik’

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: With the sole purpose of fostering scientific curiosity and creativity among students, ‘Nanhe Vaigyanik’ an Inter-School Science Model Making Competition was organised by Springdales School, Jammu on November 3, 2018.
The competition provided young scientists a platform to exhibit and share their knowledge and passion for science.
Around 12 teams from different schools participated in the competition with an intention to nurture their inquisitive minds and unleashed creativity.
Many models captivated the onlookers and the judges attention like rainwater, harvesting, air cooler, light, fidelity, vaccum cleaner, sustainability, road and permeability.
Among the participating schools, the team of JK Public School, Kunjwani presented the working model Electricity Generator and marked its presence by bagging third position.
The JKIANS who participated in the competition were Abhijeet Singh and Sumit Singh of Class IX.
They were felicitated in the morning assembly on Tuesday and their efforts were applauded by the staff and the management too.
