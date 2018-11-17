JKIANS qualify for 26th National Children Science Congress at State level

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 26th National Children Science Congress was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

The objective of the Science Congress was to let children exhibit their creativity and innovation to solve problems that they experience locally using sciencefic approach.

It was an opportunity for school going children to show their creativity and develop interest in science by participating in such science congresses.

JK Public School, Kunjwani also supports the notion of students participating in such events, so as to promote a spirit of scientific attitude among its students.

Students of JKPS also participated in the Congress and exhibited their talent and creativity. A total of four JKIANS took part in the event out of which two students qualified for the State Level National Science Congress.

The students who qualified to represent the school at State level are Arshdeep Singh and Shubam Chakrovarty from Class 8th.

They made a model “Underground Waste Management System” based on the theme ‘Waste Development’.

The Principal, S.K Singh and the school management congratulated the students for the achievement and wished them luck for future endeavours.