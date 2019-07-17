JKIAN shines at international level

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Manjot Singh Saini, a class X student of JK Public School (JKPS) Kunjwani, has made his school proud by participating in G1 Level India Open Taekwondo International Championship 2019 held at Hyderabad from June 11 to 16, 2019.

He also received an Appreciation Certificate from BJP J&K for his outstanding performance and making his school, State and Country proud internationally.

The young JKIAN was felicitated in the morning assembly on Wednesday by S.K Singh, Principal, JKPS Kunjwani. Singh also appreciated the efforts of his coach Arvind Satti.