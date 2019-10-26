JKHCBAJ suspends work till Oct 30 over shifting of Registration from Judiciary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu (JKHCBAJ) on Friday decided to suspend work till October 30, 2019 over the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) to confer the powers of registration of documents like Sale Deeds, Gift Deeds and other Miscellaneous documents to Executive Magistrate i.e. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Assistant Commissioners and Tehsildars.

In a meeting of office bearers of JKHCBAJ and other members held here in the office of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, the aforesaid decision of SAC was thoroughly discussed and it was unanimously decided to call upon the authorities concerned, so that it is ensured that the registration of documents takes place within the premises of Court Complex. “The aforesaid decision has been taken in the larger interest of the public in general and advocates fraternity in particular, in as much as allowing the Executive Magistrates to register the documents outside the Court Complex would amount to giving them vide leverage and discretion to misuse their powers, as there are general complaints by public against the Revenue officials, that they indulge in mal-practice while issuing Fard Intkhab, attesting mutations and even, the allegations are leveled against them that huge transactions of money takes place thereby putting the public in general to lot of inconvenience, including encouraging corrupt practices”, the meeting said. The members of the Bar Association decided to take up the matter with the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and all other concerned authorities so that there is no scope of corrupt practice while allowing the Executive Magistrates to register the aforesaid documents.

The members of the Bar Association unanimously opposed the decision of the Government and called upon the authorities to make arrangements for registration of the documents within the premises of Court Complex by providing sufficient infrastructure in the form of official accommodations and other secretarial assistance, failing which the Bar Association shall take all necessary steps required on this behalf to ensure that the demand of the lawyers fraternity which is in larger public interest is met. It was decided to convene a meeting of the members of the Executive Committee on October 30, 2019 in Justice Dr. Adarsh Sen Anand Library, High Court of J&K Jammu, at 12.30 PM to discuss further course of action and it was also decided to abstain from the work till October 30, 2019 from all the Courts including High Court, Subordinate Courts Tribunals and Commissions.