JKHCBAJ polls: 18 candidates in fray

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eighteen candidates are in the fray for forthcoming elections to J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu (JKHCBAJ), scheduled to be held on 12th April 2017.

According to the Returning Officer Abhinav Sharma, four candidates have filed nomination papers for the post of President including Senior Advocate B.S Slathia, Advocate Kuldeep Singh Parihar, Advocate S.K Shukla and Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.

For the post of Vice President, six candidates including Advocates Ajay Gandotra, Ajay Singh Kotwal, Deewakar Sharma, J.P Nanda, Sachin Gupta and Yaseer Ejaz Tak have filed their nominations.

For the post of General Secretary, three candidates have filed nomination papers namely Advocates Abisekh Wazir, Prem Sadotra and Vinod Saini.

For the post of Joint Secretary, 3 candidates have filed their nomination papers which include Advocates Aditya Sharma, Himanshu Sharma and Shrishti Pal Mengi while Advocates Chetan Misri and Jasleen Kour shall be contesting for the post of Cashier.