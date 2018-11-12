JKHB conducts draw of lots for allotment of plots at Housing Colony Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: J&K Housing Board (JKHB) on Monday conducted draw of lots for allotment of plots in Housing Colony at Kathua.

MD J&K Housing Board, R K Katoch, ACR Kathua Jatinder Mishra, Collector Housing Board, DGMs, senior officers of Housing Board and prospective allottees were present on the occasion.

Managing Director said that keeping in view the response for the available plots in the colony a draw of lots was held to ensure transparency in allotment of plots to the applicants.

It was informed that about 147 applications were received against 92 plots of various sizes and draw was held to ascertain allottes along with plot numbers.

Later Managing Director along with ACR Kathua and officers of Housing Board visited Housing Colony and took stock of the developmental needs of the residents.