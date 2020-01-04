JKGTF delegation calls on CEO Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Government Teachers Forum (JKGTF) led by JK Chairman Amar Nath Thakur called on Chief Education Officer Kathua today to discuss the burning demands

The main demands discussed were releasing pending salary of head teachers and Ret teachers under erstwhile SSA of 2018, sanctioning of TBP cases of teachers district Kathua, completion of service books of teachers and other employees, transfer of masters and teachers as per transfer norms of winter /summer zones, issuing order to all DDOs to complete the service books of all employees and teachers as non-completion leads to many difficulties like non sanction of TBP, non-settlement of retirement cases , enhancing of qualification by in services teachers, releasing grant to 44 toilets, detachment of teachers serving in ZEO offices for years and black mailing the ZEOs and other officials etc. Chief education officer after hearing all demands assured that pending salary of Ret teachers for the months of Jan , Feb, 2018 would be released today, pending salary of head teachers when received from DSE Jammu for the months of Jan, Feb 2018 would also be released , TBP sanctioned list of nearly 400 teachers would too be issued in a couple of days , all teachers serving in ZEO offices would be relieved and if any one found working would be dealt U/R , order would be issued to all DDOs to complete the service books of all teachers and other employees without delay , order have been issued to release the DA and 7th pay commission arrears of masters to DDOs and if DDO is not releasing he must give written for non releasing the same, transfers of those serving in far flung areas of winter zone would be effected and last date of accepting individuals applications is jan 20th 2020 after that a committee would be framed for the purpose and orders would be issued after approval of DSE Jammu,

The delegation thanked CEO kathua for patient hearing and assuring to solve all issues at the earliest, those present in the delegation were S Parveen Singh JK Gen. Sec, Surjit Singh Jasrotia District president, Angrezsingh, Rajesh Singh, Des Raj, S Daljeet Singh, Tara Mani, Ashoni Sharma, Jagdish Chander, Rajiv kumar, and many others.