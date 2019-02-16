JKFPR, NIAC condemn Pulwama terror attack

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Forum for Peace and Reconciliation (JKFPR) in a meeting called under the chairmanship of Dr Vinay Thusoo condemned the dastardly attack by terrorists in which 44 CRPF personnel were martyred.

“The organisation stand with the families of martyrs and wish for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack,” he said adding that Forum also appealed to the civil society to maintain peace and harmony in these trying situations.

Among others B.L Saraf, Retd District and Sessions Judge, J.S Chouhan, Advocate Ahtsham Bhat, Advocate, Ajay Bhat, Balvinder SIngh, J.P Singh, Ashwani Gupta, Adarsh Chib, Atul Bakshi and others from civil society were also present on the occasion.

Staff and Management of Jammu Divisional Office of New India Assurance Company Limited (NIAC) in its meeting strongly condemned the recent gruesome attack by terrorists on the convoy of CRPF in Kashmir.

In the condolence meet chaired by Dr. Daleep Pandita, Senior Divisional Manager of NIAC, two minutes silence was observed by all the participants and gratitude for such supreme sacrifice were expressed for the loss of lives of these security men.

Entire team of NIAC stood by their families at this hour of their grief and expressed condolences to all bereaved, he said.

Dr. Pandita stated that public should come forward to expose all such anti nationalist forces which support terror groups and requested to develop stronger nationalistic passion for the country against terrorism.