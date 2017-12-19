JKFFA pays tributes to Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters Association (JKFFA) on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan, a Martyr who worked along with Netaji Subash Chander Bose and S Vallabh Bhai Patel and a colleague of Madan Mohan Malvia.

A function was held on his Death Anniversary at Dogra Shaurya Stambh, Amphalla, here.

The function was organised by President JKFFA, Ved Gandotra.

A two minutes silence was observed in the honour of the martyrs who laid their lives in the freedom struggle against the British rule.

Speaking on the occasion, the members highlighted the life history of Ashfaq Ullah Khan who in a small span of life served the country. He was born in 1900 and was hanged by the British in 1927.

They said that such pious souls become example for showing path to the coming generations.

State President, Shri Ram Sena, Rajiv Mahajan stressed upon the need for including the life history of the martyrs in the text books of the children for awakening patriotism among them from the very beginning.

Rajiv Mahajan, while speaking on the life of Ashfaqullah Khan, said that his sacrifice for the freedom of the country from the British itself proves that no religion or region is above motherland and the present generation should follow the noble principles and path set by the people who left the luxuries of life and jumped into freedom movement.

He said that the true tribute to the young Martyr like Ashfaqullah Khan would be to take a pledge to work towards bringing the people of all faiths and sections together to give a befitting defeat to the forces which are trying to disturb the communal harmony and disintegrate the country.

Ved Gandotra exhorted upon the youth to come forward to change the corrupt system in the country.

The prominent persons present were Pritam Sharma, Brij Mehra, Sunita Sharma, Rajni Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankush Pawar, Raman Sharma and Gaurav Kumar.