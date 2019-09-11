JKFFA pays tributes to Hav Abdul Hamid

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters Association (JKFFA) on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Martyr Hav Abdul Hamid at a function held at Dogra Shaurya Samarak, Amphalla here.

The programme was organised by the Chairman Ved Gandotra, Vice Chariman Rajiv Mahajan and President R.C Puri of the Association, in which Mayor Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta was the Chief Guest.

Pertinent to mention here that Martyr Hav Abdul Hamid, had turned Khem Karan sector of Pakistan into the grave yard with the American made Patton tanks in the Indo-Pak War of 1965.

While speaking on the occasion, the members threw light on the Indo-Pak War of 1965, which was won under the dynamic leadership of late Lal Bahadur Shastri, the then Prime Minister of India.

The members said that Martyr Hav Abdul Hamid was the hero in killing the Patton tanks who destroyed the maximum of them and finally lost his life, while lying under a tank with arsenal bound on his body.

Among those who were present on the occasion included Th. Karnail Chand, Sardar Gajan Singh Khalsa, Brij Mehra, Pritam Sharma, R R Raina, Gaurav, H C Billoria, Kiran Wattal, Ravinder Mittal and others.