JKFA takes various decisions in 3rd executive meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K Football Association (JKFA) held its third Executive Committee meeting, here on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of JKFA President Z.A Thakur, to discuss the agenda that was already circulated among the members of JKFA.

All the office bearers and JKFA members attended the meeting in which some important decisions were taken.

Resignation of few nominated members including Vice President Jammu (West Zone) was accepted by the Committee which also confirmed ratification of formation of Adhoc Committee of DFA Jammu.

The DFAs were requested to keep their teams ready for taking part in J&K UT Level Competitions like 27th J&K Championship, J&K Police Marytr’s Football Tournament and other who may approach for the permission.

Few members were inducted in the Executive Committee which were available due to the resignation of few members.

The Committee also conveyed its appreciation on the transparency in accounting system of the Association.

All the Members resolved the Association will stand strong and united against the persons who are spreading negative rumours, false complaints against the Association and will defeat their nefarious designs.

Committee also appreciated the work of Intikhab Allam, Coach J&K Police Football Team and Grassroots Instructor JKFA who received third prize in AFC in Grassroots Development programmes.

Besides, committee also appreciated the work of Bilal Ahmad Panjabi, Development Officer AIFF for his successful conduct of Baby League Programme in various district.

The JKFA also conveyed thanks to All India Football Federation for awarding first Position in India in Grassroots Programme by Asian Football Consideration which was held in J&K in the year 2019 with cash award of Rs. 50000.