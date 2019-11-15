JKFA dissolves DFA Jammu, forms adhoc body

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) has formed adhoc body for the District Football Association (DFA) Jammu till the elections are held for the Association.

Subsequently, the DFA Jammu elections have been scheduled for March next. Earlier, the JKFA dissolved the DFA Jammu led by Sheikh Mehmood.

Senior member of the DFA Jammu, Narinder Gupta has been appointed chairman of the adhoc committee while Yousuf Don has been made secretary. Mohit Verma has been assigned the job of adhoc treasurer, an order issued by the JKFA General Secretary, Prof B.A Shah mentioned.