JKESL urges Admn to redress grievances of ex-servicemen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Ex-Services League (JKESL) took stock of situation emanating from abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K State into Union Territories.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, President Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, felt that six months is not enough time to assess the situation, yet they (ex-servicemen) felt that the Union Territory Administration must redress the grievances ex-servicemen immediately, which include providing land for Housing Colonies which has not been handed over to them as promised and not even a single house has come-up in 20 years. They also recommended an Army Welfare Housing scheme to provide houses to ex-servicemen as applicable in other States.

President JKESL felt that J&K Government should provide 15 per cent reservation instead of 6 per cent at par with neighbouring states. This reservation should also be available in Police and other belt forces of State including Forest Protection Force, which should be sanctioned immediately to give a right message, he added. The League members felt that Sainik Vanaspati Cooperative, which became sick and was closed due to wrong taxation policy of the government, should be revived as part of new industrial policy.

Maj Gen Jamwal informed that the league has decided to submit a memorandum of demands to J&K Government for immediate action.

The veterans also congratulated new Army Commander of Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and welcomed his decision to hold Regiment’s Bicentenary Celebrations at Jammu instead of Jabalpur from April 11 to April 13, 2020.