JKEPL seeks appointment of Nodal Officer

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Ex-Policemen League (JKEPL) discussed various issues including appointment of Nodal Officer and Grievances Cell Redressal Forum for liasoning among Police, Home, Finance and Accountant General J&K, Jammu.

In a meeting held here, Shamsher Bhagat, General Secretary demanded enhancement of medical allowance, removal of pay anomalies, widening scope of welfare schemes, bondage between ex-policemen and serving personnel reservation quota for wards, withdrawal of security of protected persons, revival of SRO etc.

The members highlighted various demands for welfare of whole police fraternity besides making police force strong and imbibing professionalism to meet all internal and external challenges for everlasting peace and crime-free society.

Others present in the meeting included R K Bhardwaj, Chirag Din, Mohammad Sadiq, Des Raj, Ashok Kumar, Manohar Lal, Mohinder Singh, Dhain Singh, Om Parkash and Parshotam Bali.