JKEDI to organise training programme

REASI: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Reasi is conducting a 3-week loan-based training programme under Seed Capital Fund Scheme /Youth Start up Loan Scheme from the fourth week of November 2018.

The training programme will be for the age group of 18 to 40 years and with a minimum qualification of 10+2.

The Office of the District Officer JKEDI Reasi is functioning in the DECC Office Ground Floor, Seela, Reasi.

For further details interested can contact Hari Bhushan, District Coordinator JKEDI Reasi on 9596946060/ 01991244064.