JKEDI starts entrepreneurship development programme

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) started Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) at its Pampore campus under Himayat Self Employment Scheme for unemployed youth of J&K.

A batch of 42 candidates will undergo a three-week training programme (EDP) with a focus on self-development, basic business skills, sector specific technical inputs and will be appraised of all formalities involved in setting up an enterprise in J&K.

Candidates from all the districts of Kashmir division are attending the Programme. “The aim of the programme is to help the candidates to be self-reliant. We will focus on capacity building and will facilitate the financial linkages,” said the trainer for the programme.

The EDP is being conducted under Himayat Self Employment scheme (Ministry of Rural Development- Government of India) being implemented by the Institute for educated unemployed youth of the state in age-group of 18-35 years enabling them to earn a livelihood. The candidates have chosen a varied range of activities including bee-keeping, sheep farming and various service related activities. “I have high expectations from JKEDI as the Institute has helped unemployed people in past as well. I hope it will continue,” said Farhan Ahmed, a participant. The trained candidates shall be provided financial linkage under Term Loan Scheme of NMDFC (Government of India).